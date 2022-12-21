Zelenskyy in U.S. to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.
