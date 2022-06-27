Zelinka and Rucchin headline 2022 inductees into the London Sports Hall of Fame
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
The London Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2022.
Among the inductees are Steve Rucchin, a graduate of Sir Frederick Banting High School and Western University who played 12 seasons in the NHL and Jessica Zelinka, a record-setting heptathlon athlete.
The hall of fame is now in its 21st year of operation and this year’s inductees will formally be honoured at the annual Sport and Hall of Fame induction event Western Fair District.
Other inductees include long-time financial s upporter of minor sports in London, Jim Agathos and cheer competition innovator and coach of Western's coed cheer leading team, Davide-Lee Tracey.
