Zellers food truck rolls into Calgary on Thursday as store reopens
Calgary's Zellers location opens to the public on Thursday and those visiting the nostalgic retailer will also be able to grab a bite from the Zellers Diner on Wheels.
The 25 Zellers store "experiences" are opening within existing Hudson's Bay locations across Canada.
Calgary's Zellers store will be located at Sunridge Mall and will open on March 23.
It's one of 12 locations opening that day, including one in Edmonton's Kingsway Garden Mall and another at the Medicine Hat Mall in Medicine Hat, Alta.
The Zellers experience stores are between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the location.
Parent company Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC) is also cashing in on Zellers diner nostalgia with the rollout of food trucks.
In Calgary, the Zellers Diner on Wheels will be at Sunridge Mall on March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The menu includes the following items:
- Big Z burger;
- Hot chicken sandwich;
- Grilled cheese;
- Chicken fingers; and
- Fries and gravy.
HBC shuttered nearly all of the original Zellers stores in 2013, with the final two stores closing in 2020.
