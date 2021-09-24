Zellers is popping back into Canadians lives; where in Canada is the new location?
LL Cool J famously sang, "Don't call it a comeback," but that's exactly what is happening with Zellers.
The Canadian department retailer that is currently owned by the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) has been closed since 2013, but the company is making a comeback, in pop-up form.
HBC told CTV News that a pop-up shop has been opened inside its Burlington Mall location in Ontario.
The new Zellers pop-up location inside the Hudson's Bay at its Burlington Mall location. (Source: Tiffany Bourne/Hudson's Bay Company)
"(It's) meant to delight our customers with a fun and nostalgic experience with one of HBC's most beloved brands," a spokesperson said.
So far, this is the only location in Canada, but Hudson's Bay said more Zellers pop-up shops may be opened up across the country in the future.
(Source: Tiffany Bourne/Hudson's Bay Company)
Hudson's Bay acquired Zellers in 1978 and the majority of the stores were liquidated and closed by 2013. The very last location closed in 2020.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor release from Chinese prisonMichael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for nowThe demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
Farmer receives lifetime ban from cattle ownership after violating animal protection actA case of animal cruelty has resulted in a $21,000 fine and lifetime ban on cattle ownership for a women from Love, SK.
-
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on WharncliffeA serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
-
'It's completely different': KW Oktoberfest returns with new pandemic restrictionsWaterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival officially kicked off Friday with new COVID-19 restrictions at the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.
-
Get back to work: Struggling business community demands more action from federal governmentThe Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling on Justin Trudeau's newly elected Liberal minority government to get back to work as soon as possible and provide a pandemic recovery playbook.
-
A timeline of events in the case of Meng WanzhouU.S. Justice Department officials and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her. On CTVNews.ca, you can see the years-long timeline in the major geopolitical case.
-
Same OPP officer lays three separate stunt driving charges in 24 hoursOne OPP officer has charged three drivers with stunt driving in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.
-
Elections Canada awaiting official word from lawyers before recount is called in Winnipeg ridingElections Canada says it is awaiting official word from lawyers before a recount is called in a Winnipeg riding where Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz clung to victory with just 24 votes.