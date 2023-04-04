Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
Saskatoon's new Zellers location started welcoming shoppers Tuesday morning.
The Midtown shopping centre location is one of more than two dozen opening across Canada.
Like the other Zellers that are part of the nationwide relaunch of the beloved Canadian brand, Saskatoon's location repurposes part of the city's existing Hudson's Bay store.
The opening has a DJ on-hand playing upbeat music as staff wearing the trademark Zellers red t-shirts walked the aisles.
Melissa Eldridge and her family were among the curious shoppers browsing through the store-within-a-store's selection.
"I'm excited last I remember, I was a little girl and I used to come here with my mom," Aldrige said.
"And now here I am with my kids."
You can take a peek inside the store using the video player at the top of this story.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.
-
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell courtA federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after victim's inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.