Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon

Saskatoon's new Zellers location started welcoming shoppers Tuesday morning.

The Midtown shopping centre location is one of more than two dozen opening across Canada.

Like the other Zellers that are part of the nationwide relaunch of the beloved Canadian brand, Saskatoon's location repurposes part of the city's existing Hudson's Bay store.

The opening has a DJ on-hand playing upbeat music as staff wearing the trademark Zellers red t-shirts walked the aisles.

Melissa Eldridge and her family were among the curious shoppers browsing through the store-within-a-store's selection.

"I'm excited last I remember, I was a little girl and I used to come here with my mom," Aldrige said.

"And now here I am with my kids."

