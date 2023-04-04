Zellers re-opening gets mixed reaction in Metro Vancouver

Zellers customers could be seen dancing to music provided by a DJ on Tuesday morning, while waiting in line for the chain’s new store to open at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

When the doors were unlocked at 10 a.m., most of the crowd rushed to snap up branded T-shirts and sweatshirts that have already sold out online.

“These are hot commodities man,” an ecstatic customer told CTV News.

The store manager called the first day of the Canadian discount store’s relaunch “a success”.

In downtown Vancouver there was also a DJ outside Pacific Centre, but nobody was waiting in line.

Ropes that were set up in anticipation of a large crowd, were removed before the doors opened.

Inside, there were plenty of employees dressed in Zellers red, but few customers to help.

Eventually things did pick up, but it wasn’t the instant hit it was in Surrey.

Much of Tuesday's clientele was made up of past employees and customers who welcomed the reboot.

“It’s much nicer now, than it used to be,” one shopper said.

After shutting down 10 years ago, Zellers is back with a cleaner more minimalist look.

There are no standalone shops, instead there are 25 locations across the country that, can be found within Hudson’s Bay department stores.

This will allow the company to test the market, before deciding whether to open more locations.