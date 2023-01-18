Zellers returning to London, Ont.

What’s old is new again — Zellers is set to make a comeback across the country, including London.

The Canadian retailer has announced the planned locations of 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudsons Bay.

According to the company, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site.

At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on location.

All locations and online are planned to launch simultaneously.

Zellers was initially founded in London, Ont. in 1931 and later based in Brampton, Ont. The chain closed down in 2013 and most locations were converted into Target stores — which only lasted until 2020.

British Columbia

Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Aberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital, Winnipeg

Ontario

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Center, Ottawa

St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou

Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia