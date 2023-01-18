Zellers returning to London, Ont.
What’s old is new again — Zellers is set to make a comeback across the country, including London.
The Canadian retailer has announced the planned locations of 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudsons Bay.
According to the company, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site.
At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on location.
All locations and online are planned to launch simultaneously.
Zellers was initially founded in London, Ont. in 1931 and later based in Brampton, Ont. The chain closed down in 2013 and most locations were converted into Target stores — which only lasted until 2020.
British Columbia
- Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
Aberta
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Saskatchewan
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
Manitoba
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Center, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston
Quebec
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
Nova Scotia
- Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney