Zellers returns to Calgary in 2023 with Sunridge Mall location

Calgary is set to welcome back a Zellers location nearly 10 years after the Canadian brand closed its doors nationwide.

Hudson’s Bay Co., which acquired the brand in 1978, announced Zellers' return in the summer of 2022, saying the revival stores would be located within existing The Bay department stores.

On Wednesday, the company revealed where the "Zellers store experiences" will be located.

In Calgary, Zellers will open in The Bay at Sunridge Mall.

The company says the stores will be between 8,000 - 10,000 square feet, depending on location.

"Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey," read a statement from The Bay's public relations team.

The brick-and-mortar locations will be also be accompanied by the first-ever online Zellers store, Zellers.ca.

Zellers stores will also open in Edmonton's Kingsway Mall and the Medicine Hat Mall.

No opening date has been announced, but Zellers says all in-person stores and the online store will open simultaneously.

"With a core focus on design and value – and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love – Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between," The Bay said.