Zellers returns to Saskatoon

The discount department chain Zellers will be returning to Saskatoon.

The retailer has announced 25 new locations for Canada with one being the Midtown Plaza.

Zellers will open inside the Hudson Bay store and will occupy between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, according to a Bay news release.

They are also launching an ecommerce site where all Canadians can place orders at Zellers.ca.

Customers will be able to find various items including home décor, toys, baby, apparel and pet supplies.

There was no opening date released.