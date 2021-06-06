Zero active COVID-19 cases reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit is reporting zero active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The health unit, which monitors areas like Belleville, Prince Edward County, and Hastings Highlands, has seen 1,121 total COVID-19 cases according to their COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, 1,110 are considered resolved and 11 people in the region have died from COVID-19.

There remain four people in regional hospitals with complications that stemmed from COVID-19, including two in intensive care, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Zero new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region on Sunday, one of four eastern Ontario health units that saw zero new cases. The others were the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health; and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Here is a look at active case counts across eastern Ontario according to the respective health agencies, some of which do not report on weekends: