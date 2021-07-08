Ottawa hospitals report zero COVID-19 patients
Just over two months ago, the Ottawa Hospital was treating more COVID-19 patients than ever.
It was May 3 and the hospital had 82 patients with COVID-19, as the province dealt with a third wave that threatened to overwhelm the health care system.
On Thursday, a new sign of how dramatically things have changed. The hospital has zero active COVID-19 cases.
“This is a testament the progress that our community has made in reducing the spread of the virus,” said a news release from the hospital. “We are trending in the right direction.”
The Montfort and Queensway Carleton hospitals are also reporting no active cases of the virus. Ottawa reached a peak of 124 COVID-19 patients in hospital on April 25.
The Queensway Carleton posted photos of staff marking the milestone on Thursday.
Hey Ottawa, we’ve got news: QCH doesn’t have any active COVID-19 cases. We’re COVID-free!
It’s great news – it's a good sign and a moment to celebrate, especially considering all the efforts of not only our team but everything you’ve been doing to stay safe. It’s working. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/RbEimddFXi
The encouraging milestone comes as Ottawa’s vaccination coverage continues to increase. More than 80 per cent of people 12 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to Ottawa Public Health. Nearly half of the eligible population has received both doses.
Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs dropped to zero for the first time this year.
The hospital anticipates having new COVID-19 patients again, because there is still community transmission of the virus. And the hospital continues to care for long-haul COVID-19 patients dealing with the effects of the virus.
Across Ontario, there are still nearly 200 people in hospital with COVID-19.
But Thursday’s milestone is yet another indicator that the worst of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
“It has been a difficult year and a half, but finally it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” the hospital news release said.
We have some good news! There are currently 0 active COVID-19 cases admitted at The Ottawa Hospital!
To give you a sense of how far we have come, on May 3 there were 82 patients with COVID-19 admitted at our hospital, which was our highest number during the pandemic.
[1/7] pic.twitter.com/1jkMU0YIIX