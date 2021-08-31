Zero COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs Tuesday; Active cases down slightly

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients in the city's ICUs and a slight drop in the number of known active cases.

OPH said Tuesday that 14 more people in the city had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 28,353 lab-confirmed cases. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. The last reported death from COVID-19 in Ottawa happened on July 8, 2021.

There number of COVID-19 patients in hospital held steady on Tuesday but the one person who was in the ICU this past week is no longer in intensive care.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise.

Another 16 existing cases in the city are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases by two.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 181 cases of the Delta variant in the city. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, health officials added 525 new cases of COVID-19 and said five more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Three of the deaths happened more than two months ago and were added because of a data cleanup. Another 680 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario reported 10 new cases in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario reported seven new cases: three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four in Hastings Prince Edward.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 525 new cases reported in Ontario, 434 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 91 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that of 336 people in hospital, 33 are fully vaccinated. There are 10 fully vaccinated people out of 158 people in ICU.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 23 to Aug. 29): 19.2 (up from 18.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 23 to Aug. 29): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 789,147

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 728,284

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 227 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 229 cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 16 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,533.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday. There is no one in intensive care

Age cagetories of the people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 3

40-49: 3

50-59: 2

60-69: 1

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,370 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,667 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,403 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,341 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,736 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,373 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,980 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: One case removed from total (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 303

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 41 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,414

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION