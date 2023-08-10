Zero-gravity waterslide coming to Canada’s Wonderland
A new attraction coming to Canada’s Wonderland will leave guests with an out of this world experience.
The ride, called Moosehorn Falls, is described as a “giant water slide with a zero-gravity wall summit.”
Groups of six onboard a raft will go through a series of twists and turns before being propelled up a 13-metre wall where, park staff say, they will “crest the vertical apex in a moment of weightlessness.”
Afterwards the current will reverse and send riders back downstream.
The park says the ride was inspired by waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park.
"The new water slide is the park's latest addition of Canadian-themed attractions, venues and events," Phil Liggett, general manager at Canada's Wonderland, said in a statement. "As Canada's premier amusement park, we want to celebrate the best this country has to offer including its natural diversity as well as the adventurous spirit of its people
The park hopes to open the new ride in the summer of 2024.
Two new rides came to Canada’s Wonderland in 2023: Snoopy’s Racing Railway and the Tundra Twister.
