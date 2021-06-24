Zero new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, no outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

For the first time in months, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

WECHU says 10 new cases were reported in the past, but due to data clean-up of historical cases, a net increase of zero was observed to the overall case counts.

BREAKDOWN OF THE 10 NEW CASES:

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related outside of North America

5 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 54 cases are considered active. There are seven people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,790 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,301 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: