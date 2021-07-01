Zero patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals ICUs, public health reports

Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, one of the lowest one-day increases in cases since last August.

No new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,676 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The five new cases follows 11 new cases on Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health reported minus one new cases on Tuesday due to a data clean-up. The open data COVID-19 report from OPH showed one new case reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The five new cases on Thursday is one of the lowest one day case counts since Ottawa Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 back on August 16, 2020.

Meantime, there are currently no patients with COVID-19 related illnesses admitted to emergency rooms in Ottawa hospitals. There are three patients in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

According to Ottawa Public Health's open data, it's the first time since Dec. 21 there have been zero patients in the ICU with COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario did not issue a COVID-19 report for Ontario on Canada Day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 23 to June 29): 5.8 (down from 6.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 23 to June 29): 0.7 per cent (down from 0.9 per cent June 21-27)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.89

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 30:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 728,195 (+5,652)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943 (+34,054)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 33 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570 (+53,820 Pfizer, +33,320 Moderna)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since July 8, 2020.

There are 76 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 81 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that eight more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,009.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported three people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 1

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,633 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 369

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 23 (+1)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,681 (+16)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 86

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,282 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,556 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,222 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,230 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,631 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,323 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,958 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.