‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women

A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.

Ward 13 councillor Dan Mclean confirmed to CTV News he’s aware of a video that appears to show former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis and Calgary political operative Craig Chandler in which misogynistic and racist language is used in reference to Indigenous women.

“All I can tell you is that I have zero recollection of that event,” said McLean in a text message to CTV News.

He did not respond to follow-up questions about whether it is indeed him speaking or what he thinks of the comments made in the videos. One post is a screenshot of McLean at the table with Denis and Chandler.

Two short videos posted anonymously to social media have received negative attention with many people denouncing the comments that can be heard.

“Steal our f*cking land,” McLean can allegedly be heard saying off camera in the video.

Denis is seen in the video speaking in an accent, swearing, making sexual comments and mocking women as Chandler laughs along.

‘DISGUSTING AND DEPLORABLE’

Indigenous advocate Michelle Robinson weighed in on the video, noting it highlights the violence Indigenous women face regularly, calling it both ‘disgusting’ and ‘deplorable.’

“Here we have the most powerful men saying violent, awful things about Indigenous women as sex objects and sex toys,” Robinson said.

“Unfortunately, this is just another example from the folks with power and privilege misusing their power and privilege to oppress Indigenous people.”

Robinson added that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission highlights that the media and public servants are to have Indigenous education and anti-racism training.

She says it’s clear the message is not being taken seriously by some local politicians as she calls for a meaningful apology.

“We've actually seen an example of an attempt of a real ceremony out on the west coast where the perpetrators of this racism were invited to come and have a ceremony and share and do a meaningful apology,” she said.

“I'm not suggesting treaty seven would do that, but that is a good example of things that could be done in order to make things right.”

'COMPLACENCY WILL BE THE DEATH OF US ALL'

Ward 3 councillor Kourtney Penner weighed in on the video in a post to Twitter and later held an opportunity to field questions with reporters as she highlighted her displeasure.

“Complacency will be the death of us all. And I think that we need to stand up for what's right. I think we need to show each other that we are watching each other and that we will hold each other to the highest standards,” said Penner.

“Whether this video was shot pre-campaign or pre-election, the path towards truth and reconciliation isn't anything new and we know that imitating anyone of another culture is just not acceptable behavior.”

Penner called on McLean to apologize and used this video as an example of why learning about Indigenous cultures is more important now than ever.

“We have an Indigenous relations office who is willing to work with us at any time, we've recently been out to Siksika to have a conversation with counsel in the nation out there,” she said.

“So the opportunity is there and what I would say is for anyone who's looking to run for office, open the door for yourself sooner than later and get to know what is right and what isn't right.”

DENIS CLAIMS VIDEOS ARE DOCTORED

Denis is a founding partner of Guardian Law Group, who released the following statement to CTV News claiming the videos are doctored:

“A member of our firm has been targeted with online harassment,” said Guardian Law Group.

“We now have evidence that these videos are being doctored. The police are engaged.”

Guardian Law Group did not respond to follow-up requests for comment when asked what evidence its team had that the videos were doctored or what kind of alleged online harassment was taking place.

Chandler contacted CTV News to say he did not make any comments.