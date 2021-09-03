Zero tolerance policy: WECHU announces new restrictions
CTV Windsor
Stefanie Masotti
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Friday new restrictions that will affect restaurants, bars, weddings and funerals.
Effective Sept. 7, indoor dancing will be strictly prohibited at all restaurants, bars and nightclubs in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
These establishments will also be forced to close their doors as of 12 a.m.
Effective Sept. 20, indoor dancing at weddings will be prohibited except between the bride and groom.
Wedding and funerals will also be limited to a max of 100 people. All attendees will also be required to show proof of vaccination records.
Officials say there have been 7 wedding establishments that have been linked to 141 COVID-19 Cases in our area.
More to come.
