'Zero visibility': Travel not recommended on some Saskatoon area highways

Highway Hotline was recommending against travel east of Saskatoon Thursday morning due to ice, and swirling and drifting snow driven by powerful wind gusts.

The recommendation came after a blowing snow advisory was issued for Saskatoon by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Strong northwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h will combine with flurries to produce areas of reduced visibilities," the advisory said.

"Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while others may encounter abrupt changes in visibility as bands of flurries move through."

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, after a brief midday reprieve, the hotline was again recommending against travel east of the city.

Delisle and District Fire Department said a semi had jackknifed on Highway 7, west of the town.

"Please consider staying home if you have any option. The roads are very very bad, multiple vehicles in the ditch," said in Facebook post early in the afternoon.

The scene was cleared by 4 p.m., the department said in an update.

​In a tweet sent Thursday morning, Warman Fire Rescue said Highway 305 was closed at Highway 12 north of Martensville.

"We have had vehicles in the ditch that could not see as well here." the fire department said.

Please avoid highway travel in our area if possible. Highway 305 is closed at Highway 12 north of Martensville in all four directions to zero visibility. We have had vehicles in the ditch that could not see as well here. Follow the highway hotline for more information. pic.twitter.com/SH4VhiF0fH

​