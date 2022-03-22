Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, the woman who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
Li will be given the mayor’s city builder award at Wednesday’s council meeting. The award is given to those who demonstrate “an extraordinary commitment to making our city a better place today and for the future,” the city said in a news release.
The 21-year-old is the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit by Centretown residents against organizers and funders of the trucker protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks.
As part of the legal action, Li helped secure an injunction that silenced truck horns in the downtown core. Many observers praised Li for leading action against the protest that seemingly paralyzed civic institutions. She also suffered online abuse because of the lawsuit.
The proposed class action lawsuit has grown to more than $300 million.
Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Catherine McKenney will present Li with the award at Wednesday’s council meeting.
It will be the first in-person council meeting in more than two years.
