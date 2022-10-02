Zombies lurch through Edmonton streets for good cause
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
After a three-year hiatus, the River City Zombie Walk returned to Edmonton on Saturday.
People dressed as zombies lurched up and down Whyte Avenue, and downtown on Jasper Avenue.
This is the 16th year the walk has been held, and organizers say they’re surprised there’s still such an appetite for it.
“We said that we would keep putting these on as long as people showed up and as long as we kept having fun doing it, and here we are almost 20 years later,” said Shane Walker.
Participants were asked to bring donations to support Water Warriors YEG, a charity that distributes water, food, clothing and bedding to those who need it most.
