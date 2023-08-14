Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.
The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
“Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves.
Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People.
The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.
Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020. Two years later, the couple shared photos of their newly-renovated LA home together in a feature for Scott’s Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.
The marriage will be Scott’s second and Deschanel’s third.
(HGTV and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
-
Green lawn paint makes it easy to be the envy of the neighbourhood amid water restrictions in B.C.Despite water restrictions, a house in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood has a lush-looking lawn – but it’s not because the owners ran their sprinklers illegally.
-
'It’s lunacy': B.C. nurses told to call 911 when no ER doctors on shiftOne of B.C.’s health authorities had a plan to keep a hospital ER room open despite having no doctors to cover the department by demanding family doctors attend to any of their patients and ordering unsupervised nurses to call 911.
-
-
Metro says union refused request to meet amid ongoing grocery strike in the GTAAmid an ongoing strike by Metro workers in Toronto, the grocery giant says Unifor refused its request to meet with the bargaining committee.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North YorkA man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in North York Tuesday evening.
-
Vancouver officer did not 'play a role' in fatal crash in Burnaby, IIO findsThe actions of a police officer who saw a driver speed through a red light in Vancouver did not contribute to a fatal crash that happened soon after in Burnaby, according to the province's police watchdog.
-
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfiresThe Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires in the territory.
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air qualityThe majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
-
Forecasted winds pose biggest wildfire threat amid heat wave, officials sayWhile scorching temperatures are expected to reach their climax Tuesday in a prolonged heat wave in southern British Columbia, the BC Wildfire Service says the greatest wildfire risk won't come until later this week.