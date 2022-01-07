Zoolights makes bonus appearance as Calgary's cold snap nears end
The festive light displays at the Calgary Zoo will be making an encore Saturday night as the zoo has added an additional chance to take in Zoolights.
Zoolights will be open to the public Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. for one final evening beyond the original plan to end the event on Jan. 2.
Tickets for the event are available online and all guests aged 12 or older will be required to provide proof of double vaccination against COVID-19, a negative COVID-19 result from a test administered within the last 72 hours or proof of a medical exemption.
Face coverings are required of visitors aged two or older in all buildings.
The Calgary Zoo cancelled the event on several nights in December in response to the bitter cold and significant wind chill
For additional information, including ticket details, visit Calgary Zoo Zoolights.
