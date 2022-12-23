Zoolights reopens as cold snap set to end

After a dark week due to frigid temperatures, Zoolights returns Friday night to the Calgary Zoo.

The popular light show, presented by the Olympia Trust Company, has been shut down since a cold front arrived last weekend.

The zoo also announced that due to popular demand, they have opened more timeslots for Snow Globe bookings.

✨ By popular demand, we've opened more timeslots for Snow Globe bookings. Enjoy a private oasis surrounded by the magic of ZOOLIGHTS, presented by Olympia Trust Company.



Includes admission to ZOOLIGHTS, along with your selected food & beverage package.

The zoo is open for daytime visits throughout the holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day.