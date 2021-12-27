Zoominescence dates cancelled at Valley Zoo due to frigid temperatures
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
The Edmonton Valley Zoo has cancelled its Zoominescence events for Monday and Tuesday night due to extremely cold temperatures.
The event featuring artistic light installations at the zoo normally runs Friday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m., with additional dates throughout this week.
The zoo announced the cancelled dates in a statement posted to its Facebook page.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but as an outdoor facility, it is important for us to keep everyone safe,” the statement read.
The zoo encouraged anyone with tickets to rebook for a different night. Zoominescence runs through Jan 2, 2022.
