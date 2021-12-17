Zorra switches to four-day work week -- could that be the future of work for the rest of us?

A switch to a four-day work week at the Zorra Township office gives us a glimpse of what the future of work may look like for both public and private sector workplaces.

Zorra has permanently shifted to a compressed work week after taking part in a pilot by researchers at York and Western universities.

In the pilot, staff worked 10 hours per day, four days per week. Some worked Monday to Thursday, others Tuesday to Friday. It also allowed the township office to be open longer each day to serve the public.

“One lesson learned is that an innovative project like this perhaps is easier to implement in a place where things are already working well,” said Joseph Lyons, who heads the local government program at Western.

The shorter work week was not without some sacrifice.

In a post-pilot survey, 52 per cent of staff said working longer hours each day is a concern, especially for those who had to make child care arrangements or tend to domestic responsibilities.

Nineteen per cent said the shorter work week interrupted workflow.

And 43 per cent had no concerns with the compressed schedule.

Zorra CAO Don MacLeod said while staff were keen to move forward with the compressed schedule, it may not have been quite what they were expecting in terms of making family time.

“They thought having a four day week you’d be able to spend more time with your family. And because you’re working longer hours, going in early, cutting time off in the morning from your family, getting home later.”

In spite of these challenges, 73 per cent said they wanted to continue with the compressed schedule.

The authors point out that the study was small, with a staff of just 30 people to glean information from. However, some believe the results could open up opportunities for larger employers to explore when it comes to workplace improvements.

“I think for those businesses that can do this, it’s something worthwhile looking at. Work-life balance is becoming such a key part of mental health in the workplace,” said MacLeod.

The study’s authors say workers in both the public and private sector are eager for flexibility in the workplace.

“If you just think about your normal work week where you’re working five days, it’s hard to schedule any kind of routine appointments,” said Lyons.