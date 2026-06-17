iHeart Contest FAQ

Please note: iHeartRadio will never ask for your credit card number or financial information.

WEBSITE ENTRY FAQS

The keyword I’m entering isn’t working. What can I do?

Check the keyword is spelled correctly. If there is a typo or an extra space at the beginning or end, the system will not accept it.

Ensure you hit submit on the keyboard field before moving on with the rest of the form.

Can I enter my keyword more than once?

Each keyword can only be entered once. Any additional attempts will not go through.

When do I have to enter my keywords by?

Please refer to the legal rules of that contest to determine what time the entry window closes.

When I enter my email, it does not bring me to the entry form. What can I do?If the form will not accept your email, we suggest trying the following:

Disable any ad or popup blockers you have enabled.

Clear your cache and cookies.

Try logging in on an incognito or private browser tab.

Try on a different browser.

Try logging in on a mobile device using mobile data and make sure wi-fi is turned off.

Check to see if your browser is up to date.

Restart the device.

I’m having issues with the contest page. What can I do?

If you are having troubles using the contest page, try using a different browser. Google Chrome is typically the most compatible browser to use on your desktop.

Clear your cache and try again.

Try logging in on an incognito window or private browser tab.

Check to make sure your browser is up to date.

Disable any ad or pop up blockers.

Try restarting your device.

iHEARTRADIO APP CONTEST FAQS

If the prompt is not appearing, here are a few tips that may help:

Please ensure you are listening to the iHeartRadio app on your mobile device.

Restart the device.

Reopen the iHeartRadio App.

Be sure to log into your account.

Select a participating station.

Listen and keep the station open on the app for the promoted amount of time, consecutively and uninterrupted (please note that streams occasionally experience a delay or lag, you may need to wait a couple minutes longer).

If the pop-up appears, please be sure to select “Enter” and follow the instructions until the final page.

If the pop-up still does not appear, please contact promo@iHeartRadio.ca

If you aren’t seeing any of the participating stations on the app, you may be experiencing a location based problem on your device. Here are some tips that may help with your location setting:

Open Settings in the iHeartRadio app by tapping the gear icon (top left). Tap on Location. Tap “Use Current Location” and grant permission location access if requested.

If this does not change your experience, please complete the following troubleshooting steps:

First, log out of iHeartRadio (don’t forget the email you are signed in with now).

Uninstall the iHeartRadio app from your phone by pressing and holding on the app icon until they begin to “wiggle” and tap the “X” icon that appears at the top of the icon.

Complete a soft reset by pressing and holding the Sleep/Wake button and Volume down button on your phone until the “Slide to power off” message appears and then release immediately. Don’t touch the screen and your phone will reboot on its own. Be certain to release these buttons as soon as Slide to power off appears and do not hold any longer than that. Apple has also designated these same buttons to trigger an automatic call to emergency services if held past this point!

Reinstall the iHeartRadio app from the App Store or resync the app from iTunes.

Open the iHeartRadio app and log back into your account.

Check if your location continues to display US; If it does, try the “User Current Location” one more time to see if it remains the proper location or goes back to U.S.

TEXT ENTRY FAQ Can I enter a text contest more than once?

Unless otherwise stated in the contest rules, you can only enter once per contest occasion. Entering the same contest occasion more than once will not increase your chances of winning.

How do I change my station selection?

Text the word STATION to the short-code number (e.g. 99999 for Virgin Radio), where you will then be prompted to pick your station from a list of option

I unsubscribed, and my messages aren’t going through, how to i re-subscribe?