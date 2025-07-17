Nominees for the 2025 CCMA Awards Presented by TD have been announced with Jade Eagleson, High Valley, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Cameron Whitcomb and more all up for multiple awards.
Taking place on Saturday, September 13 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC, Canada’s biggest night in country music will be hosted by comedian Tom Green and feature performances by Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller, Sacha, Dallas Smith and Alexandra Kay, Thelma & James, and Cameron Whitcomb.
The 2025 CCMA Awards will air live at 8:00PM EST on CTV, and streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app.
2025 CCMA Awards Artist Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
● Jade Eagleson
● MacKenzie Porter
● Owen Riegling
● Josh Ross
● Cameron Whitcomb
Ford F-150® Album of the Year
● All Night Longer – Matt Lang
● Bruce County (From The Beginning) – Owen Riegling
● Going Home – Tyler Joe Miller
● Golden Child – Meghan Patrick
● Let Your Horses Run - The Album – Brett Kissel
Fans’ Choice presented by Bud Light
● Jade Eagleson
● High Valley
● Brett Kissel
● Tyler Joe Miller
● MacKenzie Porter
● The Reklaws
● Owen Riegling
● Josh Ross
● Dallas Smith
● Cameron Whitcomb
Female Artist of the Year
● Hailey Benedict
● Madeline Merlo
● Jess Moskaluke
● MacKenzie Porter
● Sacha
Francophone Artist of the Year
● Francis Degrandpré
● Fred Dionne
● Sara Dufour
● Vince Lemire
● Salebarbes
Group or Duo of the Year
● High Valley
● James Barker Band
● The Reklaws
● Tim & The Glory Boys
● The Washboard Union
Musical Collaboration of the Year
● Broken Heart Thing – Madeline Merlo feat. Dustin Lynch
● Do It Anyway – Jade Eagleson feat. Jake Worthington
● Stoned Alone (feat. Caitlyn Smith) – Meghan Patrick, Caitlyn Smith
● Want This Beer – Josh Ross feat. Julia Michaels
● Won’t Forget – Dan Davidson, Tim Hicks & Max Jackson
● Your Mama Would Hate Me – Dean Brody, James Barker Band
Male Artist of the Year
● Jade Eagleson
● Brett Kissel
● Tyler Joe Miller
● Josh Ross
● Cameron Whitcomb
Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock
● Noeline Hofmann
● Zach Mcphee
● Sacha
● Tony Stevens
● Cameron Whitcomb
Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre
● Chandler – Wyatt C. Louis
● One More Dollar To Go – Jake Vaadeland
● Purple Gas – Noeline Hofmann
● Story To Tell – Riley Taylor
● To The River – Kyle McKearney
Single of the Year
● I Grew Up On A Farm – The Reklaws
● Let Your Horses Run – Brett Kissel
● Moonshines – Owen Riegling
● Single Again – Josh Ross
● Quitter – Cameron Whitcomb
Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN
● Kelly Archer, Travis Denning, Chris Stevens – I'm Gonna Love You (Artist: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood)
● Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Leven Kali, Raphael Saadiq, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols – BODYGUARD (Artist: Beyoncé)
● Ben Cottrill, David Schaeman, Nolan Sipe, Cameron Whitcomb – Quitter (Artist: Cameron Whitcomb)
● Zach Crowell, Lalo Guzman, James McNair, Madeline Merlo, Michael Tyler – Broken Heart Thing (Artist: Madeline Merlo feat. Dustin Lynch)
● Owen Riegling, Daryl Scott, Jesse Slack – Moonshines (Artist: Owen Riegling)
Video of the Year
● Hey Mom I Made It – Sacha
● Let Your Horses Run – Brett Kissel
● Life for Me – Jess Moskaluke
● Ride It Out – Alli Walker
● Single Again – Josh Ross