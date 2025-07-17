Nominees for the 2025 CCMA Awards Presented by TD have been announced with Jade Eagleson, High Valley, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Cameron Whitcomb and more all up for multiple awards.

Taking place on Saturday, September 13 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC, Canada’s biggest night in country music will be hosted by comedian Tom Green and feature performances by Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller, Sacha, Dallas Smith and Alexandra Kay, Thelma & James, and Cameron Whitcomb.