The Aussie boy band will embark on a 39-date trek across North America beginning in Uncasville, CT on May 29 to support their upcoming album, EVERYONE’S A STAR! (out November 14), their first since 2022’s 5SOS5 .

5 Seconds of Summer have announced an extensive world tour for 2026.

5SOS have lined up four Canadian dates in total: Hamilton's TD Coliseum on June 2, Montreal's Bell Centre on June 3, Vancouver's Rogers Arena on July 4, and Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 5.

Today (October 23), the group also dropped the new single from the album, “Telephone Busy," along with a promo video in which they hold a fake press conference to make "THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT WE’VE EVER MADE." See it below.

The band will also play shows across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2026.

A presale for tickets begins Thursday, October 30 at 10:00AM EST. The general onsale will begin the next day, Friday, October 31 at 10:00AM EST. More info can be found here.

5 Seconds of Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates:

5/29 @ Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

5/31 @ Hershey, PA - Giant Center

6/2 @ Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

6/3 @ Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

6/5 @ Boston, MA - TD Garden

6/7 @ Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

6/9 @ Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

6/11 @ Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

6/13 @ New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/16 @ Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

6/17 @ Orlando, FL - Kia Center

6/19 @ Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/21 @ Austin, TX - Moody Center

6/23 @ Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

6/26 @ Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

6/27 @ Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

6/30 @ Portland, OR - Moda Center

7/2 @ Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

7/4 @ Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7/7 @ Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/9 @ San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

7/11 @ Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

7/22 @ Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

7/24 @ St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/25 @ Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/27 @ Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/29 @ Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

8/5 @ Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/6 @ Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/8 @ Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/9 @ Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/12 @ Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

8/14 @ Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/15 @ Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/18 @ Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/20 @ Kansas City, MO - TBA

8/22 @ Denver, CO - Junkyard

8/26 @ Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/28 @ Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre