The NYC rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) will star as Balrog, while the Canadian country singer will portray Vega, alongside Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who will play Blanka.

50 Cent and Orville Peck have been added to the cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Other names on the call sheet include Noah Centineo (The Recruit) as Ken, Joe Anoa’i (aka WWE superstar Roman Reign) as Akuma, Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Ryu, and Callina Liang (Presence) as Chun-Li.

Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is set to direct the live action adaptation of the classic arcade game, with production set to begin this August in Australia.

While details for the plot are under wraps, 50 Cent is reportedly “deep into training for the part and will be doing his own stunts for the picture," according to a source.

This will be the second big screen adaptation of the video game. Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue (!) starred in a forgettable film in 1994 that was a modest box office success, but was panned by critics.