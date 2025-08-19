On Instagram, the 37-year-old (real name Daniel Griffith) posted a video breaking down of how the events unfolded in which he was fooled into thinking the real Justin Bieber was performing as part of his show inside the Wynn Las Vegas casino.

DJ/producer Gryffin was shocked to learn that he was duped by a Justin Bieber impersonator during his performance at XS Nighclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night (August 16).

With the caption "biebergate2025," Gryffin narrates how he and everyone else - including the thousands of clubgoers and security - assumed a man resembling the Biebs was actually him. The DJ saw him in the crowd and invited him up to the booth, before allowing him to perform some Bieber hits.

In everyone's defence, the sunglasses-wearing imposter did have an entourage, was covered in tattoos and strongly resembled the Canadian superstar. So who was to argue that the guy performing "Sorry" on stage wasn't actually the real deal?

TMZ reports that while the impersonator did trick security guards at the Wynn Las Vegas, he was eventually kicked out when he was revealed to be a fake.

A rep for the casino told TMZ, “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.”

On top of all that, the imposter appears to be French?

Meanwhile, the real Justin Bieber was in Los Angeles over the weekend hanging out at a pool hall with Dijon, Kendall Jenner, and wife Hailey Bieber, according to his *verified* Instagram.

See Gryffin's video below.