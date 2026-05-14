A KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour Is Coming

Netflix and AEG Presents have announced that they will be bringing a KPop Demon Hunters live concert experience to cities across the world.

In a press release, the streamer said that the concerts are “inspired by” KPop Demon Hunters and “will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.”

The announcement promises that “soon you will be able to feel that golden energy in real life” and “the most electrifying moments in KPop Demon Hunters [from] HUNTR/X’s sold-out concerts," however, what that is has yet to be detailed.

There is no mention of what the shows will consist of and whether members of the Oscar-winning group HUNTR/X - EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami - will be involved in any capacity.

Fans can sign up here and join the waitlist to be notified as more information and ticket details are announced.