The streaming service announced that Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return to direct the sequel to the 2025 film, which is nominated for two awards at this Sunday's Academy Awards: Best Original Song ("Golden") and Best Animated Feature.

To absolutely no one's surprise, Netflix has announced a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is officially in the works.

While it is far too early to know what the film's heroes HUNTR/X will be up to next, or if we will ever see any of the Saja Boys again, the film's creators say there is so much more to come.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” says Canadian filmmaker Kang. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home," adds Appelhans. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

KPop Demon Hunters proved to be a global smash success in both film and music. Released on June 20, 2025, the animated feature reached more than 500 million views, making it the most popular Netflix film of all time. HUNTR/X, the fictitional group voiced by singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami became the first K-pop girl group to ever reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Golden." The song also made history becoming the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award.

