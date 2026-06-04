A Shania Twain Biopic Is In the Works

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A biopic on the life of Shania Twain is currently in development from Sony Pictures, with filmmaker Leah McKendrick (Voicemails for Isabelle) attached to both direct and write an original script.

Deadline reports that details for Shania are currently being kept a secret, however, McKendrick won the gig thanks to her experience as a singer-songwriter.

Twain will serve as a producer for the project alongside Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

Sony has a few music biopics in the works, beginning with Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part series on the Fab Four, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, starring Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn. They are also producing a film on the life of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

News of a Shania Twain biopic first surfaced four years ago when Twain told The Sun that the project, along with a stage musical, was in discussion “possibly in the future.”

The biopic announcement comes just as Twain is preparing to release her Little Miss Twain, her seventh studio album, which is out on July 24.

For more on the life of Shania Twain, check out Encore‘s “Let’s Go Girls: The Story of Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’"