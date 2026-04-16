Schneck told TMZ that she is raising the money so that she can apply for the star in her late son's honour. The nomination process requires a formal application, along the approval from the Walk of Fame's selection committee. Those selected will then pay the $85,000 fee, which covers the creation, installation, and maintenance of the star, as well as costs of the star-unveiling ceremony.

Aaron Carter's mom, Jane Carter Schneck, has launched a GoFundMe to raise $85,000 to pay for her son's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carter passed away in 2022 from accidentally drowning in the bathtub after inhaling difluoroethane and taking Xanax.

On the GoFundMe page, Schneck wrote, "Aaron Carter’s impact on a generation of young fans and his contributions to pop music continue to resonate, securing his legacy as an influential figure in early 2000s entertainment."

"The funds will cover the creation, installation, and long-term maintenance of the star," it continues. "We are coming together as fans, friends, and supporters to honor Aaron Carter’s legacy. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign means just as much. Let’s come together to celebrate Aaron’s life, his music, and the lasting mark he left on so many hearts."

As of Thursday morning (April 16), the page has raised $311.

Aaron Carter began his singing career at the age of seven, following in the footsteps of his brother Nick Carter, who achieved fame as one of the Backstreet Boys. He released his self-titled debut album at the age of ten, and toured with BSB and Britney Spears. He would release six more albums, his last one, Recovery, dropped posthumously in 2024.

Carter was also a star of the screen, appearing on in movies like Ella Enchanted, and as himself on Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In 2006, he was part of House of Carters, a reality TV series focusing on the relationship between Carter and his siblings, including Nick.

He was linked to many high profile romances, including a highly dramatic love triangle with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan that kick-started a long-standing feud between the two actresses. Carter also struggled with financial, legal and mental health issues, as well substance abuse and malnourishment before his death.