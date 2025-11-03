Supporting their 2020 album, POWER UP , the Aussie rock legends will play 17 dates across the continent, including four Canadian shows.

AC/DC have announced a second leg of North American dates for their POWER UP Tour .

Kicking off the tour in Charlotte, NC on July 11, the band will play Edmontn's Commonwealth Stadium on August 9, followed by Vancouver's BC Place on August 13. They will then head to Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau on September 12 and Toronto's Rogers Stadium on September 16.

AC/DC previously played a solo Canadian date earlier this year at BC Place in Vancouver, BC.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 7 at 10:00AM local time (Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia go on sale at 12:00PM local time). More info can be found here.

AC/DC 2026 POWER UP Tour Dates:

7/11 @ Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

7/15 @ Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

7/19 @ Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

7/24 @ San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

7/28 @ Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

8/1 @ Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

8/5 @ San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

8/9 @ Edmonton, AB- Commonwealth Stadium

8/13 @ Vancouver, BC - BC Place

8/27 @ Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/31 @ Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

9/4 @ South Bend, IN - Notre Dame Stadium

9/8 @ St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

9/12 @ Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 @ Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

9/25 @ East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

9/29 @ Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field