Set in 18th century Italy, the book tells the story of a Venetian noble and a maestro castrato from Calabria whose lives become intertwined when they both try to succeed in the world of the opera.

Adele will be making her acting debut in Tom Ford's film adaptation of Anne Rice's 1982 novel, Cry to Heaven .

Cry to Heaven is set to feature a cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, and many more.

The film is currently in the pre-production stages in London and Rome, and will begin shooting in January, with an expected release date in the fall of 2026.

Deadline reports that Ford is self-financing the film, himself, in order to make the film he wants. He plans to shop for a studio backing after production has ended.