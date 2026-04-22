K-pop girl group aespa have announced they'll be releasing their second album, along with a world tour to support it.
On May 29, the SM Entertainment signees will drop LEMONADE, the follow-up to their 2024 debut album Armageddon - The 1st Album. The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, a 44-page booklet and postcard, and a tin can, which you can likely drink the titular beverage out of, if you wish.
The accompanying tour, titled "2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : ____æ____," will kick off at home in Seoul, South Korea on August 7 and 8, before heading across the globe, including Canada for two dates: Hamilton on September 15, followed by Vancouver on October 11. (While the venues have not yet been confirmed, it is assumed they will be TD Coliseum and Rogers Arena.)
According to a notice posted on the Weverse platform, "details regarding ticket reservations and schedules will be announced soon."
See the full list of tour dates below.
2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : ____æ____ Dates:
8/7 Seoul, South Korea
8/8 Seoul, South Korea
8/11 Taipei, Taiwan
9/4 São Paulo, Brazil
9/6 Santiago, Chile
9/9 San Miguel, Mexico
9/11 Mexico City, Mexico
9/15 Hamilton, ON
9/18 Elmont, NY
9/22 Washington, D.C.
9/24 Atlanta, GA
9/26 Miami, FL
9/29 Dallas, TX
10/3 Los Angeles, CA
10/6 Oakland, CA
10/9 Seattle, WA
10/11 Vancouver, BC
1/14 Manchester, UK
1/16 London, UK
1/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands
1/22 Stockholm, Sweden
1/24 Copenhagen, Denmark
1/26 Berlin, Germany
1/29 Milan, Italy
1/31 Barcelona, Spain
2/2 Paris, France