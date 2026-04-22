K-pop girl group aespa have announced they'll be releasing their second album, along with a world tour to support it.

On May 29, the SM Entertainment signees will drop LEMONADE, the follow-up to their 2024 debut album Armageddon - The 1st Album. The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, a 44-page booklet and postcard, and a tin can, which you can likely drink the titular beverage out of, if you wish.