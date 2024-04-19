Speaking with Page Six recently, AJ McLean revealed that he and the guys - Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Litrell and Kevin Richardson - attended therapy sessions together, which has helped them survive the past three decades.

The Backstreet Boys have been the world's biggest boy band for 31 years now, and consider their relationship like a "first marriage."

“We’ve been around the world and back again,” McLean confessed. “We’ve had highs, lows, ups, downs, good times, bad times. But really, truly, this is our first marriage—the five of us, this truly is our first marriage. And if it wasn’t for the love and passion for what we do, the most amazing fans in the world, and just good communication skills—I mean, hell, we’ve been to therapy together as a group. You do whatever you can to maintain. No great relationship comes without work.”

Currently the Boys are gearing up for their big Backstreet's Back At The Beach celebration in Cancun, Mexico this weekend. Among the festivities planned this weekend are "Guac & Shots With Howie," "Nick's Surf & Serve Volleyball Tournament," "Karaoke Fiesta with AJ," "Pool Party with DJ Kevy Kev" and "The Littrell Family Variety Show." BSB will also perform two sets, including a “30-For-30” performance consisting entirely of a fan-voted setlist of music from the past 30 years of their discography.

Sounds like fun!

See the interview with AJ below.