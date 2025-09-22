Last week, the 51-year-old Ottawa native was presented with a PhD in arts from the post-secondary school, which recognized her work in music as well as her dedication to "shining a light on empowerment, art, relationships, psychological, spiritual, and somatic healing," the website states .

"We were very pleased to present Ottawa native Alanis Morissette with her honorary doctorate on our campus on Saturday at the Faculty of @uottawa_arts!," Ottawa U posted on Instagram. "This distinction highlights her exceptional music career and her commitment to women’s empowerment as well as physical, psychological and spiritual integrity."



"For over 30 years, she has been one of the world’s brightest stars for her timeless and original work," it continued. "Congratulations, Alanis!"

Morissette posted about the honour, including some photos from the occasion, with the caption, "allowing this PHd from @uottawa to mark the decades of study and research and clinical trainings and channeling and obsession about our human condition(s). an honor and a true gift and privilege."

