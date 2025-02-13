Rise Against joins Canadian pop-punk royalty Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan, who were previously announced as headliners for the second night on Sunday, June 29.

The line-up for the second installment of All Your Friends Fest has been announced with punk rock vets Rise Against taking over headlining duties for the first night on Saturday, June 28.

Set to take place over the June 28-29 weekend, the two-day festival brings a array punk rock's most reputable acts to Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte, ON.

Saturday’s Main Stage lineup will include Rise Against as headliners, Underoath, Boys Like Girls, Moneen and Winona Fighter. Gracing the Second Stage will be headliners The Veronicas, along with The Starting Line, Four Year Strong and Faber Drive.

Sunday's Main Stage will be headlined by Avril Lavigne, who will be joined by Simple Plan, Relient K, Knuckle Puck and Taylor Acorn. The Second Stage will be headlined by State Champs, who will be supported by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and IllScarlett.

Additional acts for both days will be announced in early spring.

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the foundation and evolution of the genre, uniting artists who defined the scene with those shaping its next chapter,” says Brooke Dunford, Director of Talent Buying & Business Development for Republic Live. “Rise Against built their legacy in punk’s raw intensity, while Avril Lavigne brought pop-punk to the masses - both instrumental in shaping the spirit of this festival. Bringing together these generations of artists and fans makes for a unique experience fans rarely see in today’s festival landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this incredible genre and bring back nostalgic moments this Canada Day long weekend!”

Last year marked the first year of All Your Friends Fest, which featured bands such as Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Billy Talent and All-American Rejects.

Saturday, June 28 – Main Stage Rise Against Underoath Boys Like Girls Moneen Winona Fighter

Saturday, June 28 – Second Stage The Veronicas The Starting Line Four Year Strong Faber Drive

Sunday, June 29 – Main Stage Avril Lavigne Simple Plan Relient K Knuckle Puck Taylor Acorn

Sunday, June 29 – Second Stage State Champs The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus IllScarlett

Single-day admission tickets start at $149.99 (plus taxes and fees) and full weekend admission passes start at $249.99 (plus taxes and fees). Attendees can upgrade their festival experience with tent and RV camping packages. For more information visit allyourfriendsfestival.com.