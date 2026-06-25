An 8-Part Jay-Z Docuseries is Coming to HBO This Fall

HBO has announced that Jay-Z is getting his own eight-part docuseries, directed by Rick Rubin.

JAŸ-Z IN 8 will see the two music legends, who previously worked together on 2003’s “99 Problems,” sit down to discuss the rapper’s (real name Shawn Carter) music, lyrics, life experiences, and creative process.

The series will debut this fall on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Rubin previously produced and hosted a similar documentary with Paul McCartney in 2021 called McCartney 3,2,1.

Presented by HBO Documentary Films, JAŸ-Z IN 8 was directed by Rick Rubin, who also served as an executive producers alongside Carter and Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Watch a teaser below.

Jay-Z has been on the comeback trail of late, announcing three concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 10, 11 and 12. The concerts will commemorate the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

His label Roc Nation has also announced retrospective “Jay-Z 30” shows taking place in Paris on September 10 and in Los Angeles on October 23.