Ariana Grande Is ‘Taking a Step Back from Visibility’, Says It’s Not A ‘Reactive Or Impulsive Thing’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is set to take a break from the public eye following the end of her tour on September 1.

Despite having just released her new album, petal, this past Friday (July 31), the 33-year-old singer’s rep issued a statement explaining, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

The rep told PEOPLE, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

Grande recently announced she will no longer be taking part in the London production of Sunday in the Park with George next summer.

A source tells Page Six that “she’s been happy performing her recent shows and being back on stage, but she’s been overworked. She’s been nonstop and it’s taking a toll. She’s never handled the public scrutiny well and constant chatter about her weight [doesn’t help].”

Her latest music video for “petal” has sparked some concern over her appearance, with fans questioning her health and pointing out how thin she looks.

During her concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday (August 3), Grande addressed the news of her stepping back.

“I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me but I just have to say, that could not be more the… opposite,” Grande said. “Boundaries do need to be set, human beings can need a break sometimes.”

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me or louder to me than this love that we share,” she added. “I love you.”