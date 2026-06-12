Ariana Grande Launches The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation

Ariana Grande has announced the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, which "uplifts and directly funds small organizations that provide protection, support, and vital resources for vulnerable communities."

On her socials, the 32-year-old singer explained that the foundation will “focus on protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care, and responding with care and compassion in moments of crisis,” championing “justice and equity for our friends in need.”

“Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need,” she writes. “Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now.”

The funds The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation will be supporting are:

The Protect & Defend Fund, which empowers grassroots groups that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice, helping to create communities where people feel safe, supported, and have care and resources to turn to. Grantees include Defending Our Neighbors Fund, Elevated Access, G.L.I.T.S, Lambda Legal, Transgender Law Center, and Trans Youth Emergency Project.

The Heal & Dream Fund, which expands access to mental health care and community support, helping people feel seen, understood, and able to heal. Grantees include Backline, Jack.org, National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network, and Trans Lifeline.

The Seen & Celebrated Fund, which helps ensure LGBTQ+ voices and stories are heard and shared. Grantees include Gender Liberation Movement, Glisten Rainbow Library, SAGE USA, TransLash Media, and Transanta.

And The Emergency Support Fund, which is a responsive fund that helps communities meet urgent moments with aid and resources, providing rapid support and relief during times of collective need. Recent grantees include Humanity Crew, New York Cares, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Save the Children UK, This Is About Humanity, and Troop 6000.