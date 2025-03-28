The 26-minute video continues the narrative from last year's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" video, which was inspired by Michel Gondry's Oscar-winning 2004 film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind .

Ariana Grande has released the expanded edition of her album, eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days , which includes six new tracks, along with a short sci-fi-themed film titled Brighter Days Ahead , that was written and directed by Grande with Christian Breslauer.

However, this time Grande's character Peaches is now 70 years old, and returns to Brighter Days Inc., the company that wiped her memories. But in this visit she is able to revisit old memories, which includes old childhood home movies, a performance and a black and white homage to Frankenstein, all set to new songs on the deluxe edition, including "twilight zone," "dandelion" and "Hampstead."

Grande first teased that more music and visuals would be coming last July, when she appeared on Penn Badgely's Podcrushed podcast.

“It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album," she explained. "But, with time, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included.’ But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

Watch the short film below.