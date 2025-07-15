The 32-year-old singer along with actor Josh Gad were announced via an Instagram post by Warner Bros. Pictures, which featured photos of the two stars in the studio recording their voiceovers.

Ariana Grande has been revealed as one of the stars of John M. Chu's big screen adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book, Oh, The Places You'll Go! .

Set for a theatrical release in IMAX on March 17, 2028, the film was written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit) and will feature original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Based on Dr. Seuss’ last published book, the film follows a young boy who sets off on the journey of life, facing its challenges and taking in its joys.

The film will reunite Grande and Chu, who teamed up for both 2024's Wicked and the forthcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good (out November 21, 2025).

See the post below.