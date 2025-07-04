The 31-year-old singer will release her new album, Don't Click Play , on August 22, and was planning to head out on tour, which was set to begin on September 3 with a show in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

Ava Max has abruptly cancelled all tour dates, just two weeks after announcing shows in North America, the UK and Europe.

She was scheduled to play two Canadian shows: Place Bell in Laval, QC on September 28 and Casino at Great Canadian Toronto in Toronto on October 1.

Yesterday Reddit users posted that they had been informed by Ticketmaster that all dates for Max's tour had been cancelled, leading fans on social media to speculate that it was due to poor ticket sales.

Max quickly responded to the news and confirmed the tour is indeed cancelled on Instagram, claiming she needed more time to prepare and give fans the show they deserve.

“Pushing back my tour is most difficult decision I’ve had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I’m happy with, and it’s just not there yet," she wrote in a Story. "Being on stage is my favorite thing in the world. In order to put on a show that you all deserve, I need more time. I promise you all it will be worth the wait. I love you all and can’t wait to see you. SOON, I PROMISE.”