The 40-year-old pop-punk princess has teamed up with Banshee Wines to launch a limited edition bottle of “Complicated” Pinot Noir.

According to the press release, "This collaboration fuses Avril’s unmistakable artistry and rock ’n’ roll spirit with our winemaking craft. This lush and fruit-forward Pinot Noir has aromas of cherry, raspberry, and clove spice."

Banshee will be donating $10,000 to benefit songwriting camps for She Is The Music, an organization dedicated to creating more opportunities for women in the music industry.

"Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night, ready for the afterparty, so teaming up on our own wine just felt right," Avril said in a statement. "I hope that everyone can crack open a bottle with their best friends, blast the music that started it all for me, and enjoy the moment. Life can be complicated, but a good glass of wine doesn't have to be," said Avril Lavigne.

On her socials, Avril called the wine her "limited-edition anthem in a bottle," noting that it is "bold, smooth, and a little wild just like me."

Bottles of the “Complicated” Pinot Noir can be purchased for $30 USD here via Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS).