According to the Sphere website , "fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the band brings their legendary Millennium album to life alongside their greatest hits."

Titled "Into the Millennium," the residency will run over the weekends of July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27, commemorating the 25th anniversary of BSB's Grammy-nominated album, Millennium, which has sold 24 million copies worldwide.

In a statement, Backstreet Boys said, "We are thrilled to announce our Summer 2025 residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. We are bringing the 'Into the Millennium' tour to this state of the art facility where we can do things we could have never have imagined back in ’99. The coolest part is that we are the very first POP ACT to take over Sphere Las Vegas and we’re going to bring you an experience you’ll never forget! Join us for nine unforgettable performances on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27."

Fan club members get exclusive access to tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at noon EST. Fans can also sign up for a presale alert here by joining Sphere's Inner Circle. General tickets on sale February 21.

Ticket prices range from $92.50 to $162.50 USD.

See a teaser below.