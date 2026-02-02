Last night Bad Bunny won the coveted Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and took the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration and its controversial immigration enforcement operations (ICE) during his acceptance speech. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said after collecting his prize.
Earlier in the night after winning the Grammy for Best Musicá Urbana Album, the Latin star (real name Benito Ocasio) spoke from his heart, adding, "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens – we're humans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."
The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar - who will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show on February 8 - was one of many artists to speak against ICE from the stage of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, along with Olivia Dean, Shaboozey and Gloria Estefan, who is Cuban-American.
Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to ever take home the Grammy for Album of the Year, adding Best Musicá Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for "Eoo" to his haul.
Kendrick Lamar won the most Grammys with five, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “luther” with SZA, Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “TV Off” feat. Lefty Gunplay, and Best Rap Performance with Clipse for their song “Chains & Whips.”
Other big winners on the night included Lady Gaga, who won three Grammys - Best Pop Album for Mayhem, Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra” and Best Remixed Recording with Gesaffelstein for “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Turnstile, who won Best Rock Album for Never Enough and Best Metal Performance for "Birds," and Olivia Dean, who won the fierce battle for Best New Artist.
See the full list of winners below. And for more coverage on the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the iHeartRadio Canada Instagram page here.
Album of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber: Swag
Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Leon Thomas: Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Sombr
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Justin Bieber: “Daisies”
Lady Gaga: “Disease”
WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Swag
WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Feid: Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin: Mixteip
Nicki Nicole: Naiki
Trueno: EUB Deluxe
Yandel: Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine
WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns
Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla: Glorious
JID: God Does Like Ugly
WINNER: Kendick Lamar: GNX
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Best Rap Song
Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Glorilla: “TGIF”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B: “Outside”
WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones: Why Not More?
Giveon: Beloved
Ledisi: The Crown
WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt
Teyana Taylor: Escape Room
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal: Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad: Love on Digital
WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom
Flo: Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”
Ledisi: “Love You Too”
WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”
SZA: “Crybaby”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Justin Bieber: “Yukon”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
WINNER: Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave
Best Immersive Audio Album
Duckwrth: All American F**k Boy
WINNER: Justin Gray: Immersed
Tearjerkers: Tearjerkers
Trio Mediæval: Yule
Various Artists: An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia
Cam: All Things Light
Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)
WINNER: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: That Wasn’t a Dream
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE
WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”
Hayley Williams: “Parachute”
Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg: “Mangetout”
Best Rock Album
Deftones: Private Music
Haim: I Quit
Linkin Park: From Zero
WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough
Yungblud: Idols
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams: “Glum”
WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token: “Caramel”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
Yungblud: “Zombie”
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
PinkPantheress: “Illegal”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”
Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”
Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”
Best Music Film
Devo: Devo
Diane Warren: Relentless
WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece
Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Music Video
Clipse: “So Be It”
WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”
OK Go: “Love”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Sade: “Young Lion”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”
WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”
Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”
Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”
Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Rod Wave: “Sinners”
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea
Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked
Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners
Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown
Various Artists: F1® the Album
Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters
WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners
Various Artists: Wicked
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alain Pérez: Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa: Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
WINNER: Gloria Estefan: Raíces
Grupo Niche - Clásicos 1.0
Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Fotografías
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bobby Pulido: Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía - Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
WINNER: Carín León: Palabra de To’s (Seca)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera: Mala Mía
Grupo Frontera: Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara: Sin Rodeos
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados: Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical: Astropical
WINNER: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Papota
Fito Páez: Novela
Los Wizzards: Algorhythm
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G: Tropicoqueta
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra
Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”
Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”
Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua
Fred Again..: Ten Days
PinkPantheress: Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: “No Cap”
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada: “Space Invader”
Skrillex: “Voltage”
WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Katseye: “Gabriela”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Donnacha Dennehy: Dennehy: Land of Winter
WINNER: Gabriela Ortiz: Ortiz: Dzonot
Shawn E. Okpebholo: Okpebholo: Songs in Flight
Tania León: León: Raíces (Origins)
Best Classical Compendium
Christina Sandsengen: Tombeaux
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi: Seven Seasons
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman: The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb: Alike - My Mother’s Dream
WINNER: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs: Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano
Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas: In This Short Life
Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones: Black Pierrot
Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber: Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier: Schubert Beatles
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adam Tendler: “Inheritances”
Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper: “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies””
Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm: “Hope Orchestrated”
WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
WINNER: Dalai Lama: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan: You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Kathy Garver: Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Lovely One: A Memoir
Trevor Noah: Into the Uncut Grass
Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Children’s Music Album
Flor Bromley: Herstory
WINNER: Fyütch & Aura V: Harmony
Joanie Leeds & Joya: Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran: Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Tori Amos: The Music of Tori and the Muses
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Arkai: Brightside
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez: BEATrio
Bob James & Dave Koz: Just Us
Charu Suri: Shayan
Gerald Clayton: Ones & Twos
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound: “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon: “Lullabies for the Brokenhearted”
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski: “Slavic Sessions”
Neave Trio: “La mer: French Piano Trios”
Third Coast Percussion: “Standard Stoppages”
Best Choral Performance
Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon: “Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved”
The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox: “Requiem of Light”
Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson: “Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World”
The Crossing & David Nally: “David Lang: Poor Hymnal”
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”
Best Opera Recording
Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet: “Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)”
American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan: “Huang Ruo: An American Soldier”
Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin: “Tesori: Grounded (Live)”
WINNER: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges: “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”
Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly: “O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead”
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”
Esa-Pekka Salonen - San Francisco Symphony: “Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements”
Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela: “Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”
Michael Repper & National Philharmonic: “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 - Ballade Op. 4 - Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra: “Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry: “What a Wonderful World”
Jacob Collier: “Keep an Eye on Summer”
Lawrence: “Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)”
WINNER: Nate Smith & Säje: “Big Fish”
Seth MacFarlane: “How Did She Look?”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo: “Be Okay”
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf: “A Child Is Born”
The Westerlies: “Fight On”
WINNER: The 8-Bit Big Band: “Super Mario Praise Break”
Best Instrumental Composition
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: “Train to Emerald City”
Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton: “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)”
Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra: “Live Life This Day: Movement I”
WINNER: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz: “First Snow”
Sierra Hull: “Lord, That’s a Long Way”
Zain Effendi: “Opening”
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg
Sergei Kvitko
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra: Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District
The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst: Eastman: Symphony No. 2: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
WINNER: Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Third Coast Percussion: Standard Stoppages
Trio Mediæval: Yule
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet: Live at Vaughan’s
Kyle Roussel: Church of New Orleans
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band: For Fat Man
Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band: Second Line Sunday
WINNER: Various Artists: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap: Elemental
Michael Mayo: Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
WINNER: Samara Joy: Portrait
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell: We Insist 2025!
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Carla Patullo: Nomadica
Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem: According to the Moon
Chris Redding: The Colors in My Mind
Jahnavi Harrison: Into the Forest
Kirsten Agresta-Copely: Kuruvinda
Best Reggae Album
Jesse Royal: No Place Like Home
WINNER: Keznamdi: Blxxd & Fyah
Lila Iké: Treasure Self Love
Mortimer: From Within
Vybz Kartel: Heart & Soul
Best Global Music Album
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: Chapter III: We Return to Light
Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness
WINNER: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Shakti: Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Siddhant Bhatia: Sounds of Kumbha
Youssou N’Dour - Éclairer le monde: Light the World
Best African Music Performance
Ayra Starr & Wizkid: “Gimme Dat”
Burna Boy: “Love”
Davido Featuring Omah Lay: “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin: “Hope & Love”
WINNER: Tyla: “Push 2 Start”
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo: “Jerusalema”
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: “Daybreak”
WINNER: Bad Bunny: “Eoo”
Ciro Hurtado: “Cantando en el Camino”
Shakti: “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”
Yeisy Rojas: “Inmigrante y Que?”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Barbra Streisand: The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Elton John & Brandi Carlile: Who Believes in Angels?
Jennifer Hudson: The Gift of Love
Lady Gaga: Harlequin
Laila Biali: Wintersongs
WINNER: Laufey: A Matter of Time
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Ambrose Akinmusire: Honey From a Winter Stone
Brad Mehldau: Ride into the Sun
Immanuel Wilkins: Blues Blood
WINNER: Nate Smith: Live-Action
Robert Glasper: Keys to the City Volume One
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill: The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley
WINNER: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Miguel Zenón Quartet: Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard
Paquito D’Rivera - Madrid-New York Connection Band: La Fleur de Cayenne
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: Christian McBride: Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band: Lumen
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra: Basie Rocks!
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra: Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Sun Ra Arkestra: Lights on a Satellite
The 8-Bit Big Band: Orchestrator Emulator
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Branford Marsalis Quartet: Belonging
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: Trilogy 3 (Live)
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade: Spirit Fall
WINNER: Sullivan Fortner: Southern Nights
Yellowjackets: Fasten Up
Best Jazz Performance
WINNER: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: “Windows (Live)”
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield: “Noble Rise”
Michael Mayo: “Four”
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: “All Stars Lead to You (Live)”
Samara Joy: “Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True”
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir: I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
Candi Staton: Back to My Roots
Gaither Vocal Band: Then Came the Morning
The Isaacs: Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah
Karen Peck & New River: Good Answers
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake: King of Hearts
Forrest Frank: Child of God II
WINNER: Israel & New Breed: Coritos, Vol. 1
Lecrae: Reconstruction
Tauren Wells: Let the Church Sing
Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: Heart of Mine
Tamela Mann: Live Breathe Fight
Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tasha
Tye Tribbett: Only on the Road (Live)
Yolanda Adams: Sunny Days
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”
Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones”
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar: “Come Jesus Come”
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts: “Still (Live)”
Kirk Franklin: “Do It Again”
Pastor Mike Jr.: “Amen”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend: “Church”
Best Folk Album
WINNER: I’m With Her: Wild and Clear and Blue
Jason Isbell: Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles: Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 - September 2024)
Patty Griffin: Crown of Roses
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson: What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Best Bluegrass Album
Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia
WINNER: Billy Strings: Highway Prayers
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter: Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull: A Tip Toe High Wire
The Steeldrivers: Outrun
Best Americana Album
Jesse Welles: Middle
WINNER: Jon Batiste: Big Money
Larkin Poe: Bloom
Molly Tuttle: So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Willie Nelson: Last Leaf on the Tree
Best Americana Roots Song
WINNER: I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell: “Foxes in the Snow”
Jesse Welles: “Middle”
Jon Batiste: “Big Money”
Sierra Hull: “Spitfire”
Best Americana Performance
Jesse Welles: “Horses”
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter: “Poison in My Well”
WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Godspeed”
Molly Tuttle: “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”
Sierra Hull: “Boom”
Best Historical Album
Doc Pomus: You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
WINNER: Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
Nick Drake: The Making of Five Leaves Left
Various Artists: Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
Various Artists: Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39).
Best Album Notes
Amanda Ekery: Árabe
Buck Owens and His Buckaroos: Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland: After the Last Sky
WINNER: Miles Davis: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings
Sly and the Family Stone: The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967
Wilco: A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)
Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Djo: The Crux
Perfume Genius: Glory
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Bruce Springsteen: Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Duran Duran: Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Mac Miller: Balloonerism
Mac Miller: The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
OK Go: And the Adjacent Possible
Tsunami: Loud Is As
Various Artists: Sequoia
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Eric Gales: A Tribute to LJK
Joe Bonamassa: Breakthrough
WINNER: Robert Randolph: Preacher Kids
Samantha Fish: Paper Doll
Southern Avenue: Family
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Buddy Guy: Ain’t Done With the Blues
Charlie Musselwhite: Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush: Young Fashioned Ways
Maria Muldaur: One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Room on the Porch
Best American Roots Performance
Alison Krauss & Union Station: “Richmond on the James”
I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell: “Crimson and Clay”
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman: “Lonely Avenue”
WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Beautiful Strangers”
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett: Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson: American Romance
Margo Price: Hard Headed Woman
Willie Nelson: Oh What a Beautiful World
WINNER: Zach Top: Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Country Song
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”
WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen”
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater: “Night Terror”
Ghost: “Lachryma”
Sleep Token: “Emergence”
Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”
WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds”
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel: Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton: Pages
Queen Sheba: A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)
Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends: Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)
WINNER: Skillz: Words for Days, Vol. 1