Earlier in the night after winning the Grammy for Best Musicá Urbana Album, the Latin star (real name Benito Ocasio) spoke from his heart, adding, "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens – we're humans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

Last night Bad Bunny won the coveted Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS , and took the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration and its controversial immigration enforcement operations (ICE) during his acceptance speech. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said after collecting his prize.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar - who will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show on February 8 - was one of many artists to speak against ICE from the stage of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, along with Olivia Dean, Shaboozey and Gloria Estefan, who is Cuban-American.

Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to ever take home the Grammy for Album of the Year, adding Best Musicá Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for "Eoo" to his haul.

Kendrick Lamar won the most Grammys with five, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “luther” with SZA, Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “TV Off” feat. Lefty Gunplay, and Best Rap Performance with Clipse for their song “Chains & Whips.”

Other big winners on the night included Lady Gaga, who won three Grammys - Best Pop Album for Mayhem , Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra” and Best Remixed Recording with Gesaffelstein for “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Turnstile, who won Best Rock Album for Never Enough and Best Metal Performance for "Birds," and Olivia Dean, who won the fierce battle for Best New Artist.

See the full list of winners below. And for more coverage on the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the iHeartRadio Canada Instagram page here.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber: Swag

Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Leon Thomas: Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Sombr

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Justin Bieber: “Daisies”

Lady Gaga: “Disease”

WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Swag

WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Feid: Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin: Mixteip

Nicki Nicole: Naiki

Trueno: EUB Deluxe

Yandel: Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine

WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns

Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla: Glorious

JID: God Does Like Ugly

WINNER: Kendick Lamar: GNX

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Glorilla: “TGIF”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B: “Outside”

WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones: Why Not More?

Giveon: Beloved

Ledisi: The Crown

WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt

Teyana Taylor: Escape Room

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal: Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad: Love on Digital

WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom

Flo: Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”

Ledisi: “Love You Too”

WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”

SZA: “Crybaby”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Justin Bieber: “Yukon”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Blake Mills

WINNER: Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Sounwave

Best Immersive Audio Album

Duckwrth: All American F**k Boy

WINNER: Justin Gray: Immersed

Tearjerkers: Tearjerkers

Trio Mediæval: Yule

Various Artists: An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia

Cam: All Things Light

Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)

WINNER: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: That Wasn’t a Dream

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE

WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”

Hayley Williams: “Parachute”

Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg: “Mangetout”

Best Rock Album

Deftones: Private Music

Haim: I Quit

Linkin Park: From Zero

WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Idols

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”

Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams: “Glum”

WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token: “Caramel”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

Yungblud: “Zombie”

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

PinkPantheress: “Illegal”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”

Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”

Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”

Best Music Film

Devo: Devo

Diane Warren: Relentless

WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece

Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Music Video

Clipse: “So Be It”

WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”

OK Go: “Love”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Sade: “Young Lion”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”

WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”

Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”

Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”

Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Rod Wave: “Sinners”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea

Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2

Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked

Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners

Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown

Various Artists: F1® the Album

Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters

WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners

Various Artists: Wicked

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alain Pérez: Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

WINNER: Gloria Estefan: Raíces

Grupo Niche - Clásicos 1.0

Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Fotografías

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bobby Pulido: Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía - Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

WINNER: Carín León: Palabra de To’s (Seca)

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera: Mala Mía

Grupo Frontera: Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara: Sin Rodeos

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados: Genes Rebeldes

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical: Astropical

WINNER: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Papota

Fito Páez: Novela

Los Wizzards: Algorhythm

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?

Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G: Tropicoqueta

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra

Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”

Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”

Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua

Fred Again..: Ten Days

PinkPantheress: Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: “No Cap”

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada: “Space Invader”

Skrillex: “Voltage”

WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Katseye: “Gabriela”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Christopher Cerrone: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Donnacha Dennehy: Dennehy: Land of Winter

WINNER: Gabriela Ortiz: Ortiz: Dzonot

Shawn E. Okpebholo: Okpebholo: Songs in Flight

Tania León: León: Raíces (Origins)

Best Classical Compendium

Christina Sandsengen: Tombeaux

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi: Seven Seasons

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga

Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Will Liverman: The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb: Alike - My Mother’s Dream

WINNER: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs: Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano

Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas: In This Short Life

Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones: Black Pierrot

Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber: Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier: Schubert Beatles

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adam Tendler: “Inheritances”

Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper: “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies””

Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm: “Hope Orchestrated”

WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos

Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Dalai Lama: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan: You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Kathy Garver: Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Lovely One: A Memoir

Trevor Noah: Into the Uncut Grass

Best Comedy Album

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best Children’s Music Album

Flor Bromley: Herstory

WINNER: Fyütch & Aura V: Harmony

Joanie Leeds & Joya: Ageless: 100 Years Young

Mega Ran: Buddy’s Magic Tree House

Tori Amos: The Music of Tori and the Muses

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Arkai: Brightside

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez: BEATrio

Bob James & Dave Koz: Just Us

Charu Suri: Shayan

Gerald Clayton: Ones & Twos

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound: “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon: “Lullabies for the Brokenhearted”

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski: “Slavic Sessions”

Neave Trio: “La mer: French Piano Trios”

Third Coast Percussion: “Standard Stoppages”

Best Choral Performance

Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon: “Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved”

The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox: “Requiem of Light”

Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson: “Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World”

The Crossing & David Nally: “David Lang: Poor Hymnal”

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”

Best Opera Recording

Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet: “Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)”

American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan: “Huang Ruo: An American Soldier”

Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin: “Tesori: Grounded (Live)”

WINNER: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges: “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”

Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly: “O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead”

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”

Esa-Pekka Salonen - San Francisco Symphony: “Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements”

Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela: “Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”

Michael Repper & National Philharmonic: “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 - Ballade Op. 4 - Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra: “Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cody Fry: “What a Wonderful World”

Jacob Collier: “Keep an Eye on Summer”

Lawrence: “Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)”

WINNER: Nate Smith & Säje: “Big Fish”

Seth MacFarlane: “How Did She Look?”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Cynthia Erivo: “Be Okay”

Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf: “A Child Is Born”

The Westerlies: “Fight On”

WINNER: The 8-Bit Big Band: “Super Mario Praise Break”

Best Instrumental Composition

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: “Train to Emerald City”

Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton: “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)”

Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra: “Live Life This Day: Movement I”

WINNER: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz: “First Snow”

Sierra Hull: “Lord, That’s a Long Way”

Zain Effendi: “Opening”

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Sergei Kvitko

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra: Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District

The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst: Eastman: Symphony No. 2: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

WINNER: Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Third Coast Percussion: Standard Stoppages

Trio Mediæval: Yule

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet: Live at Vaughan’s

Kyle Roussel: Church of New Orleans

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band: For Fat Man

Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band: Second Line Sunday

WINNER: Various Artists: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap: Elemental

Michael Mayo: Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

WINNER: Samara Joy: Portrait

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell: We Insist 2025!

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Carla Patullo: Nomadica

Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem: According to the Moon

Chris Redding: The Colors in My Mind

Jahnavi Harrison: Into the Forest

Kirsten Agresta-Copely: Kuruvinda

Best Reggae Album

Jesse Royal: No Place Like Home

WINNER: Keznamdi: Blxxd & Fyah

Lila Iké: Treasure Self Love

Mortimer: From Within

Vybz Kartel: Heart & Soul

Best Global Music Album

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: Chapter III: We Return to Light

Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness

WINNER: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Shakti: Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

Siddhant Bhatia: Sounds of Kumbha

Youssou N’Dour - Éclairer le monde: Light the World

Best African Music Performance

Ayra Starr & Wizkid: “Gimme Dat”

Burna Boy: “Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay: “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin: “Hope & Love”

WINNER: Tyla: “Push 2 Start”

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo: “Jerusalema”

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: “Daybreak”

WINNER: Bad Bunny: “Eoo”

Ciro Hurtado: “Cantando en el Camino”

Shakti: “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”

Yeisy Rojas: “Inmigrante y Que?”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Barbra Streisand: The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Elton John & Brandi Carlile: Who Believes in Angels?

Jennifer Hudson: The Gift of Love

Lady Gaga: Harlequin

Laila Biali: Wintersongs

WINNER: Laufey: A Matter of Time

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Ambrose Akinmusire: Honey From a Winter Stone

Brad Mehldau: Ride into the Sun

Immanuel Wilkins: Blues Blood

WINNER: Nate Smith: Live-Action

Robert Glasper: Keys to the City Volume One

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill: The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley

WINNER: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Miguel Zenón Quartet: Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard

Paquito D’Rivera - Madrid-New York Connection Band: La Fleur de Cayenne

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: Christian McBride: Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band: Lumen

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra: Basie Rocks!

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra: Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Sun Ra Arkestra: Lights on a Satellite

The 8-Bit Big Band: Orchestrator Emulator

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Belonging

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: Trilogy 3 (Live)

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade: Spirit Fall

WINNER: Sullivan Fortner: Southern Nights

Yellowjackets: Fasten Up

Best Jazz Performance

WINNER: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: “Windows (Live)”

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield: “Noble Rise”

Michael Mayo: “Four”

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: “All Stars Lead to You (Live)”

Samara Joy: “Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True”

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir: I Will Not Be Moved (Live)

Candi Staton: Back to My Roots

Gaither Vocal Band: Then Came the Morning

The Isaacs: Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah

Karen Peck & New River: Good Answers

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake: King of Hearts

Forrest Frank: Child of God II

WINNER: Israel & New Breed: Coritos, Vol. 1

Lecrae: Reconstruction

Tauren Wells: Let the Church Sing

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: Heart of Mine

Tamela Mann: Live Breathe Fight

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tasha

Tye Tribbett: Only on the Road (Live)

Yolanda Adams: Sunny Days

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”

Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”

Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar: “Come Jesus Come”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts: “Still (Live)”

Kirk Franklin: “Do It Again”

Pastor Mike Jr.: “Amen”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend: “Church”

Best Folk Album

WINNER: I’m With Her: Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell: Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles: Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 - September 2024)

Patty Griffin: Crown of Roses

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson: What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Best Bluegrass Album

Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia

WINNER: Billy Strings: Highway Prayers

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter: Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull: A Tip Toe High Wire

The Steeldrivers: Outrun

Best Americana Album

Jesse Welles: Middle

WINNER: Jon Batiste: Big Money

Larkin Poe: Bloom

Molly Tuttle: So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Willie Nelson: Last Leaf on the Tree

Best Americana Roots Song

WINNER: I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell: “Foxes in the Snow”

Jesse Welles: “Middle”

Jon Batiste: “Big Money”

Sierra Hull: “Spitfire”

Best Americana Performance

Jesse Welles: “Horses”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter: “Poison in My Well”

WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle: “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”

Sierra Hull: “Boom”

Best Historical Album

Doc Pomus: You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

WINNER: Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)

Nick Drake: The Making of Five Leaves Left

Various Artists: Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)

Various Artists: Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39).

Best Album Notes

Amanda Ekery: Árabe

Buck Owens and His Buckaroos: Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland: After the Last Sky

WINNER: Miles Davis: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings

Sly and the Family Stone: The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967

Wilco: A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)

Best Album Cover

Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Djo: The Crux

Perfume Genius: Glory

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Bruce Springsteen: Tracks II: The Lost Albums

Duran Duran: Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Mac Miller: Balloonerism

Mac Miller: The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)

OK Go: And the Adjacent Possible

Tsunami: Loud Is As

Various Artists: Sequoia

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Eric Gales: A Tribute to LJK

Joe Bonamassa: Breakthrough

WINNER: Robert Randolph: Preacher Kids

Samantha Fish: Paper Doll

Southern Avenue: Family

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Buddy Guy: Ain’t Done With the Blues

Charlie Musselwhite: Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush: Young Fashioned Ways

Maria Muldaur: One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Room on the Porch

Best American Roots Performance

Alison Krauss & Union Station: “Richmond on the James”

I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell: “Crimson and Clay”

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman: “Lonely Avenue”

WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Beautiful Strangers”

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett: Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson: American Romance

Margo Price: Hard Headed Woman

Willie Nelson: Oh What a Beautiful World

WINNER: Zach Top: Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Country Song

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”

WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen”

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater: “Night Terror”

Ghost: “Lachryma”

Sleep Token: “Emergence”

Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”

WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds”

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel: Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton: Pages

Queen Sheba: A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)

Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends: Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)

WINNER: Skillz: Words for Days, Vol. 1