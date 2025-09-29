The Puerto Rican superstar will take over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on February 8, 2026, marking his second time performing at the event, after joining Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for their show back in 2020.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” (Translated as "Go tell your grandma we're going to be the Super Bowl half-time show.")

The Latin music hero (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) released his sixth solo album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, in January, which topped both the Billboard 200 Albums chart and had 17 of its tracks reach the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny announced that he would not be performing in the U.S. on his tour out of fear that his fans could be subjected to mass deportation at the hands of ICE. Instead he is headlining a 30-date residency in his home country of Puerto Rico.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times," he told I-D. "All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US. But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S…"

"People from the U.S. could come here to see the show," he added. "Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of—like, f**king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” said Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produces the halftime show. “We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”